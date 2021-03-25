JET JAGUAR Stream New Video - "No Surrender"

After much success from their debut album Endless Nights, Mayan power metal band Jet Jaguar planned to release a video for their larger than life track - "No Surrender". But like everything else in this world, things became complicated due to COVID–19. Filming became impossible and production ground to a halt. After some time, opportunity presented itself again and Jet Jaguar pounced. Behold "No Surrender" by Jet Jaguar:

Jet Jaguar was formed in 2014 and hails from Cancún, a city located in the Mayan region of Mexico. The band’s name was partially inspired by the jaguar, a sacred animal for the Mayan civilization and for the areas where the Mayans used to inhabit.

In 2017, Jet Jaguar received worldwide recognition by being the first Hispanic-American band to ever win the Wacken Open Air Metal Battle in Germany.

In 2018, Jet Jaguar performed in Mexico City at the biggest metal festival in Latin America: Corona Hell & Heaven (alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Megadeth, and others).

Jet Jaguar kicked off 2019 by performing at the biggest festival in Costa Rica: Grito Latino. The band dedicated the rest of the year to the production of their debut album, Endless Nights. The album was mixed and mastered by Swedish producer Henrikk Udd (Powerwolf, At The Gates, Hammerfall).

Endless Nights was finally released in July 2020, under German label Pride & Joy Music. In late 2020, the band signed with European booking agency Nick Grima MGT. Future plans for Jet Jaguar include touring throughout Europe and Mexico in support of Endless Nights.