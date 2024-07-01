JETHRO TULL Frontman IAN ANDERSON’s Solo Works Compiled In 8314 Boxed

Reissue specialist label Madfish have shared details of 8314 Boxed, a limited-edition deluxe box set tribute to Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson’s treasured solo works.

The package, set for release for August 23, will include:

-Exclusive first-time vinyl releases of Divinities: Twelve Dances With God, The Secret Language Of Birds (2LP), and Rupi’s Dance (2LP)

-Walk Into Light, Divinities: Twelve Dances With God and Homo Erraticus remastered at half speed by Air Studio

-Roaming In The Gloaming LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007

-Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records

-96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures

Preorder here.

Ian Anderson’s solo albums explore different sonic landscapes and instrumental line-ups, each record in this box set standing as a testament to his versatility. From the electronic experimentation in Walk Into Light and the profound narratives of Homo Erraticus, to the acoustic serenity of The Secret Language Of Birds, these albums are a reflection of Anderson's unending creativity and his ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical styles into cohesive, captivating works.

8314 Boxed 10LP breakdown:

Walk Into Light (1983) – half-speed remaster

Divinities: Twelve Dances With God (1995) – first time on vinyl, half-speed remaster

The Secret Language Of Birds (2LP) (2000), etching on side D – first time on vinyl

Rupi’s Dance (2LP) (2003), etching on side D – first time on vinyl

Thick As A Brick 2 (2LP) (2012), etching on side D

Homo Erraticus (2014) – half-speed remaster

Roaming In The Gloaming (previously unreleased live shows from 1995-2007)

“Hey, but someone has to try oddball things, don’t they? Might as well be me...” - Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson’s mind as a listener, which would mature into a lifetime of format-blurring creative ingenuity, was opened when he was a mere six-year-old. By then, already relocated with his family from his birthplace in Dunfermline to Edinburgh, he heard an old family 78 rpm disc of Glenn Miller and his Orchestra's irresistible gem of 1939, In The Mood.

“My father had a few treasured wartime records, mostly big-band stuff,” he told Prog magazine. “I remember having an epiphany, because ‘In The Mood’ introduces you to the elements of blues, effectively. That was my first moment of thinking: ‘Hmm, this music is something special.’”

A word from Ian Anderson on 8314 Boxed:

“Since 1983, I have made a few solo albums, not as dissatisfaction with fellow musicians or the group identity but usually just to try something a bit different, whether sonically, stylistically or in terms of instrumental line-up. These records all stand out for me as being quite different from each other and in some ways demonstrate a broader depth of my songwriting. The flute instrumental Divinities record is one of my favourites to this day.”