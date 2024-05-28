JETHRO TULL - New Book, "Life Is A Long Song: A Compendium Of Jethro Tull In 33 1/3" Due In September

Wymer Publishing has announced the September 15 publication of the new book, Life Is A Long Song: A Compendium Of Jethro Tull In 33 1/3.

Description: "A light-hearted look at the famous flute driven rock band Jethro Tull. It is written for Tull fans and obsessives everywhere. It is also written for those who may have always known about the band, had a passing interest and now want to find out more in a light-heartedly serious way.

The book takes 33 Tull songs from across the chronological output of the band and looks at them in some detail both musically and lyrically but also attempts to look at said songs from a more obtuse, weird, sideways angle.

Each chapter is a musical journey through the song but also looks at what was happening with and around the band members at that time. Some of the dramatic and sad moments involving members of the band are examined. There is also time to recognise the musician’s intrinsic and fantastic contributions to the musical world of Jethro Tull over fifty-six years.

In the spirit of willful, blatant subjectivity the book gives each song a mark out of ten to enable a worst to best list to be compiled at the end of the book. This should create much debate and disagreement and be a major fun talking point for readers, fans and nerdy types alike.

Pre-order here.