JIM PETERIK Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind A SURVIVOR Classic, And How It Might Have Stopped The Cold War; Video

"Sylvester Stallone called the rookie band Survivor up and hired them to write the lead song for Rocky 3. Survivor responded with 'Eye Of The Tiger' and is was a smash on rock radio in 1982 when it hit #1 for 6 weeks. Then lead singer Dave Bickler went down with throat issues and the band thought they might be finished. After a failed album, in stepped Jimi Jamison who nailed the audition and became the new singer for Survivor and is the rare case where the replacement singer was better than the original. They had several hits in 1985 with Vital Signs including the hits 'High On You' and 'The Search Is Over'. Sly Stallone came calling again in 1985 when he need a lead song for his film Rocky IV. Survivor responded with 'Burning Heart' that became another massive hit. Former songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jim Peterik tells the story of creating 'Burning Heart' with Frankie Sullivan and how Sly Stallone had them change the lyrics and how it might’ve stopped the Cold War. Jim also explains that he was worried that 'Burning Heart' would make people think of acid reflux. The interview is next on Professor Of Rock."