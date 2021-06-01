JIMI HENDRIX Live At Monterey Bobblehead Available In August

Kollectico has launched the pre-order for a new custom bobblehead inspired by Jimi Hendrix. The "Live At Monterey" bobblehead can be pre-ordered here, and will ship in August.

"Collector's items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest," says Janie Hendrix, president and chief executive officer, Experience and Authentic Hendrix. "They can even represent a special bond. We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work. Kollectico has created a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him."

• Officially Licensed

• Hand-Sculpted

• 100% Hand-Painted

• Only 1,967 made worlwide

• Each individually Numbered

• Comes in Full Color Collector’s Box

• A must-have for Jimi Hendrix fans & bobblehead collectors