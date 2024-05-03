JIMMY PAGE Pays Tribute To Late Guitar Pioneer DUANE EDDY - "It Was A Pleasure To Get The Chance To Meet Him, He Was Such A Lovely Man"

Duane Eddy, the pioneering guitar hero whose reverberating electric sound on instrumentals such as “Rebel Rouser” and “Peter Gunn”, passed away on Tuesday, April 30 at age 86 following a battle with cancer. Duane passed at the Williamson Health hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, according to his wife, Deed Abbate.

Led Zeppelin guitar hero, Jimmy Page, took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to Duane Eddy.

Writes Page: "I am sad to hear of the passing of Duane Eddy. I first saw him perform at the Granada in Kingston in November 1963 and topping the bill that evening was Gene Vincent.

"In 2011, I spoke to Duane on the radio from the BBC Studios as the producers had prepared a link up with him in Nashville. Duane was hosting a tribute programme to Les Paul and we discussed the massive pioneering contribution that Les had presented to the world.

"More recently, in 2018, I had the chance to meet Duane and his wife as he performed at the London Palladium alongside Richard Hawley. He was introduced to the stage that night by Whispering Bob Harris and it was a pleasure to get the chance to meet him: he was such a lovely man.

"Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music. He will be missed and my thoughts are with his family. RIP, Duane."