JINJER Announces 2022 US Headline Tour With Direct Support From Special Guests P.O.D.

Progressive groove metal juggernauts, Jinjer, recently announced that with the support of the Ukrainian Ministry Of Culture, they were granted a special exemption to exit Ukraine in order to help their countrymen the best way they can - through music - and since hit the road on their just-wrapped European tour.

But Jinjer's reign of the road has only just begun! The band is thrilled to announce their upcoming 2022 US headline tour, produced by Live Nation, with direct support from hard rock icons and special guests P.O.D. - beginning October 31 in San Diego, CA and ending on December 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Additional support on select dates will come from rising American metal stars Vended (October 31-November 23), English groove/metalcore force Malevolence, (December 7-December 22), and fellow Ukrainian modern metalcore unit Space of Variations (full tour).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26 at 10 AM, local time. Additionally, Citi is the official card of Jinjer's US tour, and Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, August 25 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Visit jinjer-metal.com for tickets and more information, and for VIP packages including a photo with the band, t-shirt and more, visit JinjerVIP.com.

Tour dates:

October

31 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues^

November

1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades^

3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore^

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis^

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues^

9 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant^

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live^

11 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall^

13 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's^

15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom^

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore^

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian^

20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

21 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore^

December

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall*

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

11 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Hall*

13 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live*

14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater*

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's*

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues*

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

^ no Malevolence

* no Vended

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

(Photo - Annie Atlasman)