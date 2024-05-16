JINJER Release Poignant Live Video For Hit Track "Home Back"

Jinjer has just unleashed a new live video for their gripping anti-war anthem, “Home Back”. The live version of the song is cut from their first official live DVD/BluRay, Live in Los Angeles, set to be released this Friday, May 17 via Napalm Records.

Originally the track appeared on Jinjer's 2019 studio album, Macro. This meaningful song holds profound significance and perfectly embraces the sense of the new live album. In fact, filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, Live in Los Angeles not only honors their endurance through recent challenges, but also celebrates their triumphant 15-year journey.

During these years, Jinjer attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival and Rocklahoma USA. Moreover, their latest triumph, the acclaimed studio album Wallflowers, broke charts worldwide, soaring to #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album charts and Canadian Hard Music album charts, #2 on the US Hard Music album charts, #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal album charts and #7 on the official German album charts.

Jinjer on “Home Back”: “Since it‘s original release back in 2019, ‘Home Back’ has become another anthem for Jinjer and our followers. From its upbeat musical groove to its lyrics charged with pacifism and unfortunate predictions about the state of the world we find ourselves in today, we felt like this was no brainer to release as the third single for the Live In Los Angeles DVD!”

Live In Los Angeles was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of Jinjer’s discography - featuring fan favorites like “Sit Stay Roll Over”, “Home Back” and the game changing “Pisces”. The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the Deluxe Digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, “Wallflower” & “Disclosure!”, recorded in Paris in 2023.

With feisty growls and soul-shattering clean vocals, the live energy of frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk presented on Live In Los Angeles leaves the listener breathless, whilst lethally groovy riffs and multifarious drums culminate to a technical masterpiece, cutting sharp like a razorblade. Live In Los Angeles is Jinjer at the top of their game - breaking every rule in heavy metal by doing things their very own way, and preparing fans for the next step of their world domination.

Jinjer on Live In Los Angeles: “Our sold-out Los Angeles show at the end of our 2022 tour was the perfect time and place to do something special - something like a long awaited DVD/live album by Jinjer! The totally packed, legendary venue, the crazy west coast vibes, and most importantly, the band delivering it with full force after being on tour for 6 months around the globe - from Europe to Australia and back to the USA - made this an extra special night. For the fans who joined us that night at The Wiltern, it was an unforgettable concert, but now every single Jinjer supporter around the world can experience and enjoy an ideal set featuring our biggest hits from older albums as well as recent bangers. This is not just a DVD or a live album, but a celebration of the first 15 years of the Jinjer story, right before we move on to the next chapter…”

Live In Los Angeles will be available in the following formats:

- 1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) incl. Slipcase & 20 pages booklet

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- Ltd. 2LP Purple Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 2LP Yellow Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

- Ltd. Die Hard 2LP Purple/White Marbled Vinyl incl. 20 page booklet & vinyl slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 700 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 1MC (Yellow MC / Purple Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) – strictly ltd to 200 copies worldwide

- Ltd. 2LP Clear Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

- Ltd. 2LP White Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Live In Los Angeles tracklisting:

Intro

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Copycat"

"Home Back"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"As I Boil Ice"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Dead Hands Feel No Pain"

"Vortex"

"Who Is Gonna Be The One"

"Sleep Of The Righteous"

"Call Me A Symbol"

"Perennial"

"Pisces"

"On The Top"

“Pisces” video:

"Call Me A Symbol" video:

Jinjer is:

Tatiana Shmayluk – Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov – Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov – Bass

Vlad Ulasevich – Drums

(Photo - Lina Glasir)