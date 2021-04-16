JOE BONAMASSA Hosting Keeping The Blues Alive Steam-A-Thon This Sunday; Details Revealed

Guitar great Joe Bonamassa has checked in with the following update:

"Join me at 3PM EST this Sunday, April 18th as I host the 2nd Annual Fueling Musician’s Stream-a-Thon! 3+ hours of performances from over 30 incredible musicians including Warren Haynes, Toto, Ana Popovic, Dion, Bobby Rush, Jared James Nichols, Emily Wolfe and more. All donations received during the stream-a-thon will benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Fueling Musicians program, which raises money for musicians affected by COVID-19. Don’t miss out on this chance to see this star-studded list of musicians perform, as well as a chance to give back to the music community.

Streaming live, Sunday, April 18th at 3PM ET on my Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more info, or to donate, visit this location now."

Bonamassa has been working hard to raise money for musicians affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The Fueling Musicians program is an emergency relief fund designed to support musicians by providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500 to help them stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, they’ve raised over $380,000 and distributed the money to over 230 artists. In fact, they’re getting checks delivered to some folks who have yet to even receive their support from the government stimulus. As someone who has spent the majority of his life on the road, Joe knows the clear and evident impact of the crisis on his entertainment community. For those interested in donating, visit here.

While much of the applause Bonamassa receives should be credited to his sheer talent, some part of his success needs to be attributed to Joe and his business partner for having the foresight and ability to become some of music’s savviest entrepreneurs. Bonamassa now 43, and his partner Roy Weisman have together devised a 360-degree independent business model that has survived and thrived during one of the music industry’s most uncertain eras, particularly considering the challenges created by the current pandemic.

In addition to the livestream, Bonamassa has announced a select run of live, limited capacity, safe and socially distanced in-person shows for April through Macon, GA, Clearwater, FL, Austin, TX, and Huntsville, AL. Tickets for those events can be purchased here.

(Photo - Robert Sutton)