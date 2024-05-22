JOE DENINZON & STRAOSPHEERIUS Sign With 7D Media; Impostor! Album Due In October

7D Media is pleased to announce the signing of Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius to its progressive and art rock, instrumental roster.

Kansas violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon is also the frontman and lead singer of Stratospheerius, which features bandmates; guitarist Michelangelo Quirinale (Thrilldriver), keyboardist Bill Hubauer (Neal Morse Band, Crack the Sky), bassist Paul Ranieri (Mark Wood, Riot Act), and drummer Jason Gianni (The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Neal Morse Band).

7D Media will be releasing the band’s 6th album, Impostor!, on October 11. The album features favorite prog rock musicians including Michael Sadler (Saga), Randy McStine (Porcupine Tree), Fernando Perdomo (Jacob Dylan), Chloe Lowry (Trans Siberian Orchestra), Val Vigoda (Groovelilly), and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Flowers. Produced by Joe Deninzon, Impostor! was mixed and mastered by Rich Mouser (Neal Morse, Dream Theater, Tears for Fears).

Label head Trey Gunn says, "I am super excited to have Joe joining our field of innovating artists here at 7D. He is a perfect fit."

7D Media is an independent record label founded by musician Trey Gunn, known for his work with the progressive rock band King Crimson. Established to provide a platform for innovative and boundary-pushing artists, 7D Media focuses on producing and distributing high-quality music that defies genre limitations. The label supports a diverse range of musicians and composers, emphasizing creativity and artistic freedom. With Gunn's extensive experience in the music industry, 7D Media has cultivated a reputation for excellence and a commitment to fostering unique musical voices.