JOE SATRIANI On Celebrating VAN HALEN- "I Don't Know About Dave; I Know That Sammy And Mike, Their Intentions Are Pure, They're Willing To Just Like Mend Any Fence To Make It Happen On Stage"
January 19, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Joe Satriani was a guest on The Hook Rocks podcast and discussed why the tour with David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen never came to fruition versus the Sammy Hagar tour happening.
Satriani on the DLR and Alex Van Halen tour not happening: “I didn't know Eddie and I, and I don't know the family and I don't think I'll ever really understand David Lee Roth. I thought I really understood Alex. And I think I do. I really think I understand his. Point of view or where he's coming from. So I tend to think that the real difference here is that, Sammy has a, a real sort of inclusive way of looking at life.
“He notices when there's conflict that is getting in the way of doing something good and he'll try to fix it, you know? So as a result, he, you know, it's just like, he says, yeah, we're going to do Ain't Talkin About Love. I know it's not my song, but that's cool. Now you ask, David Lee Roth. ‘Hey, are you going to do 5150?’ Of course, he's never going to do it, you know. So there's a big difference there is that you have one guy is very flexible because he's thinking about the fans. And then you have another guy who, I don't know why he's, Dave is so inflexible on, on a couple of subjects. I really don't because I don't know him.
“You know what I mean? I should ask Steve about it. I mean, Steve knows him, but I can't say that I really know him. I felt that Alex really wanted to do it and he really, his heart was pure in its intention. But I don’t know about Dave. I know that Sammy and Mike, their intentions are pure. They really do want to celebrate the music and they're willing to just like mend any fence to make it happen on stage.”
Last year, Sammy Hagar announced The Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour, on which he'll be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar).
Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.
The Best Of All Worlds 2024 follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Collection II, the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995). A reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven’t been played live since the band’s 2004 reunion tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last 4-decades, including, "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Best of Both Worlds", "Poundcake", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Good Enough", "Eagles Fly" and more. They’ve also enlisted legendary Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.
Tour dates:
July
13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August
2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
(Photo - Timothy Morris)