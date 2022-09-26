JOEL HOEKSTRA, TONY FRANKLIN And Others Featured On New ROB MORATTI Album; "Can I Hold You For A While" Music Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of Epical, the new solo album from vocalist Rob Moratti, on December 9, 2022.

Get your first preview of the new album with the single and video, "Can I Hold You For A While". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Epical here.

This will be Rob's fifth solo album and his first release with Frontiers. Filled with his trademark harmonies and memorable choruses, the songs on Epical' are some of the best of Rob's career. The album also features a stellar cast of contributing writers and performers, including Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Iconic) on lead guitar, Tony Franklin (Blue Murder, The Firm, Whitesnake) on bass, Felix Borg on drums (and co-writing), Fredrik Bergh on keys (and co-writing), Ulrick Lönnqvist, Steve Augeri, and Pete Alpenborg (who also contributes rhythm guitar and keyboard). Needless to say this is quite a line up for this excellent album.

Tracklisting:

"Can I Hold You For A While"

"Masquerade"

"Nothing Left To Say"

"Valerie"

"Hold On"

"For The Rest Of My Life"

"Stay The Night"

"Love"

"Crash And Burn"

"You Keep Me Waiting"

"Strangers"

"Can I Hold You For A While" video:

Lineup:

Rob Moratti - Lead Vocals & Background Harmonies

Joel Hoekstra - Rhythm & Lead Guitars

Pete Alpenborg - Rhythm Guitars & Keyboards

Tony Franklin - Bass

Felix Borg - Drums & Percussion, Keyboards on Track 11

Guest Musicians:

Fredrik Bergh - Keyboards on Track 6

Produced, Mixed, & Mastered by Rob Moratti