JOEY BELLADONNA Recording Vocals For New ANTHRAX Album In Los Angeles - "Can't Wait For You All To Hear What We’re Working On!"; Video

Anthrax vocalist, Joey Belladonna, is currently in Los Angeles recording tracks for the band's highly anticipated new album, the follow-up to 2016’s For All Kings.

Belladonna shared the video below yesterday, stating: "Hey everyone! Currently out in LA recording tracks for the new album. The video quality isn't the best, but I just wanted to check in and say a quick hello before diving into the studio. Can't wait for you all to hear what we’re working on!"

In a recent interview with Yahoo.com, Scott Ian said he wants Anthrax’s upcoming album to “punch people in the face”.

“We’re taking our time and not rushing anything because we want it to be exactly how we want it,” Ian says. “We’re not in a place in our lives anymore where we could have dropped everything and said, ‘Alright, we’ve got two months of studio time. Let’s finish writing and then get in there and record it all and do the vocals. Mix, master and we’re done – like in the old days.’ We have families and commitments now, so it can’t work that way anymore and hasn’t in a long time.”

“With the songs we’ve written, we’d be able to put together a nine- or 10-song record that would be thrashier than anything we’ve done in a long time,” Ian says. “But there would also be a way to make it a very different kind of album depending on which songs we choose."

“And I can tell you, I know which way I’m leaning. And I think we’re all on the same page. We want this record to punch people in the face. And then we can use the bonus tracks for other things, but in the context of the record, I really want it to hit hard.”

Stay tuned for further reports from the band.

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)