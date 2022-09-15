JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release New Single "God Made Radio"; Music Video

September 15, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock john diva & the rockets of love

JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Release New Single "God Made Radio"; Music Video

Glam rockers, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, have released their new single, "God Made Radio", taken from the new studio album, coming in March 2023. In it, they pay homage to all rock radio stations that have successfully gotten fans and bands through the pandemic.

"The track is a thank you to all the stations that are always on the lookout for hot new shit and are giving their all to beat monotony", guitarist Snake Rocket explains. "It’s for all of those who aren't satisfied with only ever playing the well-loved tracks, but who constantly bring attention to new music."

The song is available on all digital platforms here. Watch the video below:

"God Made Radio" is also a taste of the vibe John Diva & The Rockets Of Love are setting on their third album: straightforward, refreshing rock with distinctive riffs, hard beats, maniacal guitar solos, and a front-man in top form. No frills, no bullshit, but stadium rock for the big stage.



Featured Audio

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

Latest Reviews