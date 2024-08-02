JOHN LENNON’s "I'm The Greatest" Feat. GEORGE HARRISON, RINGO STARR And KLAUS VOORMAN Available Now To Stream For First Time As Part Of Mind Games (The Ultimate Mixes)

In 1973, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr reunited in the studio for the first time since the breakup of The Beatles in 1970 to record the song “I’m The Greatest” for Ringo’s eponymous solo album released that year.

Recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles in March 1973, John, George and Ringo were joined by long time Beatles’ associates Klaus Voorman on bass and Billy Preston on organ, with producer Richard Perry at the helm. This would be the only time the three former Beatles recorded together between the band’s breakup and John’s death in 1980.

“I’m The Greatest” was written by John in 1970 shortly after the world’s most famous band broke up and was inspired both by Muhammed Ali’s famous catchphrase and watching the first UK television broadcast of A Hard Day’s Night. John then tailored the lyrics for Ringo to sing several years later. “I couldn’t sing it,” John told Playboy in 1980. “But it was perfect for Ringo. He could say, ‘I’m the greatest’ and people wouldn’t get upset. Whereas if I said ‘I’m the greatest,’ they’d all take it so seriously.” Ringo commented, “It’s very tongue in cheek. Only [John] could have written it and only I could have sung it.”

Available now to stream for the first time ever is “I’m The Greatest” (Ultimate Mix) with John’s guide vocal from the original session as the lead vocal. The song has been newly mixed from the original tapes by triple Grammy Award-winning mixer Paul Hicks and engineer Sam Gannon and overseen by producer Sean Ono Lennon.

“I’m The Greatest” is one of two bonus tracks, alongside “Rock ‘N’ Roll People,” included on the digital-only release of the new Mind Games (Ultimate Mixes). Both songs are included as hidden tracks on the acclaimed new box, Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection, the definitive deep dive into John’s oft-overlooked and under appreciated 1973 album. Also available today digitally is Mind Games (The Elemental Mixes) with the addition of the unreleased track, “You Are Here” (Out-take, take 4). The Elemental Mixes present the songs as stripped back simpler, lean-back arrangements with John’s voice to the fore, and without drums.

Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection offers six different unique listening experiences that are at once immersive and intimate, ranging from the brand new Ultimate Mixes of the timeless album, which put John’s vocals front and center and sonically upgrade the sound, to the Elements Mixes, which isolate and bring forth certain instruments from the multitrack recordings to highlight playing previously buried in the original mix, and the Raw Studio Mixes, which allows listeners to hear the recording that John and The Plastic U.F.Ono Band laid to tape, mixed raw and live without vocals effects, tape delays or reverbs.

Additional bonus tracks hidden throughout the Mind Games - The Ultimate Collection box set will be released digitally every two weeks leading up to what would have been John Lennon’s 84th birthday on October 9.

