JOHN MAYALL – British Blues Pioneer Dead At 90

John Mayall is dead at the age of 90. Referred to as the “Godfather of the British blues”, Mayall was to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in October.

A statement from Mayall’s family reads:

“It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors.”

John Mayall released over 35 albums in his prolific career with Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton a definitive album of the ‘60s which was a big hit in the U.K. and pioneered a guitar heavy blues-rock sound.

Mayall’s autobiography, Blues From Laurel Canyon: My Life As A Bluesman, was published in 2019.