JOHNNY O’NEIL Shares Official Music Video For "Take Me Down"

Johnny O'Neil has released a video for "Take Me Down", the second single from his third album, Brand New Day. Watch below.

Says O'Neil: "This song was the first “O’Neil & Funk” songwriting collaboration of the three tunes John Funk and I co-wrote for Brand New Day. John had a killer chord progression he had been keeping in his back pocket for years, and presented it to the band at a rehearsal. I was able to come up with a complimentary riff that fit with John’s descending chord progression, and the melody line and lyrics took shape in my head pretty quickly as we refined the arrangement of the song.

The subject matter is something that has touched just about everybody in some form or fashion, the epidemic of opioid addiction. When it came time to shoot the video our stellar videographers, Brianna and Kurt Jorgensen, had a very clear concept in mind, shooting the entire video in black and white. As such, there is a more cinematic ambience, and ironically it seemed to soften the more disturbing scenes. I wanted to convey a glimpse into that terrible affliction through the view of a narrator looking in from the outside. It was a delicate line to tread; we didn’t want to be gratuitous in capturing the inherently dark nature of this crisis, while at the same time conveying that there is hope, and help for anyone who is suffering. It is obviously quite a departure from our first video for the title track, but it also serves to showcase the range of emotions and sonic landscapes that we traverse as a band on this album.”

Stream/purchase Brand New Day here.

Tracklisting:

“Brand New Day”

“Take Me Down”

“My Mona”

“It’s Too Hard To Say Goodbye”

“When Janie Moved Into Town”

“In Search Of”

“Comin’ Down Like A Mountain”

“Hands Up”

“Don’t Believe A Word”

“Tell Me Your Story”

"Brand New Day" video: