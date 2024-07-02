JON BON JOVI On His Relationship With ED SHEERAN - "When You Get To A Certain Age With A Certain Experience, The Younger Guys Come To You And You're Like The Ghost Of Christmas Future"; Video

Pop star, Ed Sheeran, is credited with co-writing "Living In Paradise", a track on Bon Jovi's new album, Forever.

Jon Bon Jovi and the full Bon Jovi band recently sat down with SiriusXM host Tommy London for a special album preview event at SiriusXM’s Nashville studios. During the interview, Jon Bon Jovi talks about writing with Sheeran and calls him “one of the greats.” He also recalls the story of tracking down his first electric guitar and how it inspired him to write a song. Videos below courtesy of SiriusXM Bon Jovi Radio.

Bon Jovi's Forever is available for order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

