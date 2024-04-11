JON BON JOVI Reveals He Watched First Episodes Of "Thank You Goodnight" Documentary With RICHIE SAMBORA

Hulu's upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed that he watched the first three episodes of the documentary with his former Bon Jovi bandmate, Richie Sambora.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jon talked about his split with Richie, who departed Bon Jovi in 2013, and has only played with them once since - at the band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2018.

"There was never a fight," Bon Jovi told ET of Sambora's falling out with the band. "It was never about money, it was never about a girlfriend. He had issues... and he literally didn't show up. We were playing for 20,000 people and there's a black hole on the stage."

"Substance abuse or anxieties or single parenting, all those things weighed on him, losing his dad. These were all very hard things," Sambora's former bandmate admitted. "But in fairness, why would I take away the livelihoods of not only the band, but the 120 guys in the crew? Or the millions of people that bought a ticket? What am I going to do? Shut it down because you don't want to go to rehab?"

Ultimately, Bon Jovi said he and Sambora actually watched the first three episodes of Thank You, Goodnight together, and Bon Jovi said that onscreen was the first time he'd heard Sambora apologize for his departure - adding that time has helped heal their relationship.

Read more at etonline.com.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

Bon Jovi continues their 40th anniversary celebration with the recent release of new single and video “Legendary”, out now via Island Records. The monumental new track sets the stage for Bon Jovi’s upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch the video below.

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)