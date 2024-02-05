JON BON JOVI's Takemine Guitar, JAMES HETFIELD’s Signature ESP LTD Vulture, SLASH's Les Paul Anaconda, JOE WALSH's 2015 Fender Stratocaster Among Top Sellers At MusiCares Julien's Auctions

Before the best music and artists were feted on Music’s Biggest Night, the best music memorabilia in the market offered by many of this year’s Grammy nominated artists as well as past illustrious Grammy honorees was sold Sunday, February 4 at Julien’s Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

Sensational, one of a kind items from the likes of Dua Lipa, Christine McVie, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and MusiCares Person of the Year 2024 Honoree Jon Bon Jovi rocked the auction stage at the music industry’s highly anticipated event held for the first time ever at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in front of a live audience along with hundreds of registered bidders on the phone and online on juliensauctions.com.

In another first, the annual pre- Grammy Awards music auction was presented for the first time in a multi-camera livestream directed by Jerry Foley, the multi-Emmy award nominated director of Late Show with David Letterman that ran additionally on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Live, in addition to Julien’s and MusiCares’ websites that reached bidders, music fans and collectors from all over the world in a unique pre-Grammy Awards viewing experience.

Dua Lipa’s stage worn custom-made Casey Cadwallader for Mugler Gold "Illusion" catsuit and elbow-length gloves sizzled as one of the event’s top sellers with a winning bid of $50,800 nearly thirteen times its estimate of $4,000. The three-time Grammy Award winner and Argylle actress wore the sensational ensemble during her 2022 “Future Nostalgia” tour in South America. The custom bodysuit took over 1,160 cumulative hours to complete and is all over embroidered with 120,000 crystals. Featuring a boned bodice with overall spiral sheer tulle panels and matching gloves, these spiral-like sheer splices are the brand’s signature design under Cadwallader's creative direction.

The other top highlight of the event was the appearance of a famous piano from rock music icon and Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie. Her beloved Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano stage played for two decades between the tours for Rumours and The Dance in 1977 and 1997 in Fleetwood Mac’s closing encores of “Songbird” in concert sold for $50,800 (estimate: $20,000-$30,000).

MusiCares Person of the Year 2024 Honoree Jon Bon Jovi’s stage played and “Story of Love” music video used 2018 Takamine black EF341SC acoustic guitar sold in a blaze of glory for $44,450 (estimate: $10,000 - $15,000).

Other top sellers were guitars from music’s biggest artists including:

Robert Smith’s RS-1000 Stage Artist Edition signature Schecter model acoustic guitar, in black finish with moon and star inlays with glow in the dark stickers, signed by The Cure frontman "The Cure / 2023 / Robert Smith" and played on stage at The Cure's May 2023 Hollywood Bowl performance during the North American leg of their "Shows of a Lost World" tour sold for $35,750, over eleven times its estimate of $3,000.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s signature ESP LTD Vulture model guitar signed by Hetfield "JH 23 / Metallica / 2023" in black satin finish with EMG Het Set pickups, set-neck and ebony fingerboard with custom vulture inlay, in original hard case with an assortment of guitar picks and an ESP sticker sold for $32,500, eight times its estimate of $4,000.

Jelly Roll’s personally owned and signed 2023 Gretsch Electromatic Center Block Jr. guitar, in Sweet Tea burst and quilted maple finish sold for $22,750, an astounding twenty-two times its estimate of $1,000.

Lenny Kravitz signed 2022 Gibson 80s Flying V guitar donated by Gibson Gives in Classic White finish signed on the body of the guitar, "Love / Lenny Kravitz" sold for $22,750, over eleven times its estimate of $2,000.

Taylor Swift signed and donated (not played by Swift) signature Baby Taylor model acoustic guitar in natural finish signed by Swift with a heart after her name below the sound hole on offer sold for $15,600, over fifteen times its estimate of $1,000.

Harry Styles 1999 Gretsch White Falcon hollow body electric guitar, in white finish with gold sparkle bindings and Cadillac Tailpiece sold for $19,500, six and a half times its estimate of $3,000, signed by Styles and dated 2023 with a drawing of a heart.

Willie Nelson and Friends’ signed 2023 Martin D-10 acoustic guitar signed backstage by a long list of performers such as Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir, Snoop Dog, Booker T. Jones, Beck and many more who appeared at the 12-time Grammy Award winning musician's 90th Birthday Celebration sold for $22,750, an astounding eleven times its estimate of $2,000.

The star-studded lineup of instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe and beyond sold today also included:

Paul McCartney signed, hardcover copy of 2021 book of the year "The Lyrics: 1965 to Present” sold for $16,250 (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s signed 2023 Gibson Les Paul Anaconda Burst Guitar with Anaconda green flame maple top, in original case with accessories featuring Slash's "Scully" design stamped "Demo" and signature truss rod cover with a large "Scully" doodle drawn by Slash on the body of the guitar donated by Gibson Gives sold for $16,250 (estimate: $6,000-$8,000).

Olivia Rodrigo twice signed Kingswell skate shop brand "Brutal" skateboard featured in her “bad idea right?” music video sold for $4,550, nine times its estimate of $500.

A Stevie Nicks Barbie Doll (in original box) inspired by her style during the era of the Fleetwood Mac album Rumours, signed by Nicks on the box, and inscribed “Stevie Barbie Loves Ya!” on the back of the box sold for $7,800, an astonishing twenty-six times its estimate of $300.

George Thorogood signed limited edition "White Fang" ES-125 TDC Guitar in white finish that pays tribute to Thorogood's prized vintage ES-125 sold for $11,700 (estimate: $2,000 - $3,000).

Joe Walsh’s personally owned and signed 2015 Fender Stratocaster guitar in Olympic White finish with Fender Hot Noiseless Stratocaster pickups, with rosewood fingerboard and black nylon guitar strap sold for $16,250 (estimate: $4,000 – $6,000).

Lionel Richie’s custom-made, gold sequined performance bomber jacket designed by celebrity stylist David Thomas featuring a large Swarovski crystal embellished "All Night Long" graphic sold for $11,430 (estimate: $4,000 – $6,000).

Proceeds of this Official Grammy Week event preceding the 66th Annual Grammy Awards telecast will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

(Top photo: Auctioneer Kody Frederick auctioning Jon Bon Jovi’s guitar at Julien’s Auctions MusiCares auction at the Grammy Museum; All photos courtesy of Julien's Auctions)