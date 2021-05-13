JON BON JOVI Scores Invite To Leeds United's Home Stadium After Donning Team Colors
May 13, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Planet Radio is reporting that Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, has been invited to Leeds United’s home stadium Elland Road after he donned their training kit in a photograph.
The Premier League team’s owner, Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, took to Twitter last night (May 12) to share a photo of Jon Bon Jovi casually standing on a New York balcony while wearing a Leeds United tracksuit top.
Radrizzani wrote: “That badge ...looks so shining on you. well done @jonbonjovi see you at Elland Road next season.”
That badge ...looks so shining on you 💛💙😍 well done @jonbonjovi see you at Elland Road next season 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/3SjChnjTjy— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) May 12, 2021