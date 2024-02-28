JON BON JOVI To Attend IndyCar’s Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg

Jon Bon Jovi will joining the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, reports Tampa Bay Times.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will join three-time Grand Prix winner Helio Castroneves in the two-seater car that will help start the IndyCar Series’ season opener on March 10. His Sirius XM channel, Bon Jovi Radio, will be displayed on the side of Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda at the 14-turn, 1.8-mile street course through downtown.

“SiriusXM has an amazing network of talent and it is so cool to get to collaborate with them for programs like this with Bon Jovi,” said team co-owner Jim Meyer said in a statement. “It’s best of both worlds for everyone, with these artists getting exposed to INDYCAR in a big way while also helping to raise the profile of these events with their fan bases. Not only that, but we have been able to adapt our liveries to showcase each of these artist’s own SiriusXM channels.

“Having Jon Bon Jovi here in St. Pete is great exposure for SiriusXM and for the series as well. We’re really hoping that this is just the start of what we can do with SiriusXM for this season.”

Hulu has released a teaser video for the upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Watch below.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

The docuseries is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.