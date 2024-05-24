JON BON JOVI - "Up Until Seven, Eight Years Ago, Unequivocally, Egotistically, I Was Pretty Damn Good - And I Will Be That Good Again"; Video

When Jon Bon Jovi agreed to let director Gotham Chopra follow him with a camera for a documentary about the history of his band, Bon Jovi, he didn’t anticipate it would catch him at a major low point in his career. One of his vocal cords was atrophying, and he needed surgery to get his voice back. Now, the four-part docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, is streaming on Hulu, he's performing again and the band's next album, Forever, will be released June 7. He spoke with Associated Press entertainment journalist Alicia Rancilio about his voice, his famous hair, the music industry, and his work ethic. Watch below:

Bon Jovi have released two track by track videos for songs from their upcoming 16th studio album, Forever, arriving on June 7. Watch Jon Bon Jovi discuss the album's first two songs, "Legendary" and "We Made It Look Easy", below:

The new album is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.



“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video:

(Bon Jovi band photo - Mark Seliger)