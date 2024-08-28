JORDAN & ARIANA RUDESS Discuss Lyrics And Concept For Upcoming Permission To Fly Album ; Video

Legendary Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, will issue his brand new solo album, Permission To Fly, on September 6 via InsideOutMusic.

No stranger to experimentation, Rudess is known for leading the charge in pushing creative, sonic, and technological boundaries. His latest endeavour, epitomizes this ethos, delving into the complexities of human existence within our multifaceted world.

In Part 1 of a three-part interview, Jordan and Ariana Rudess discuss the backstory of writing the lyrics and the concept for Permission To Fly. Watch below:

While some previous releases were true solo pursuits, this time, Rudess assembled a core group of musicians to support and elevate his vision. The album features Jordan alongside That Joe Payne on vocals, Darby Todd (Devin Townsend) on drums & Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.

With the music in capable hands, Rudess wanted to make sure to give the lyrics their proper attention. For that, he turned to a source close to home, his daughter. "All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana. While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job.”

Permission To Fly will be available as Limited CD Digipak & Gatefold 180g 2LP (both incl. bonus material), as well as digitally. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Final Threshold"

"Into The Lair"

"Haunted Reverie"

"The Alchemist"

"Embers"

"Shadow Of The Moon"

"Eternal"

"Footstep In The Snow"

"Dreamer"

"Incarnation" (Bonus Track)

"Chopin Fm" (Bonus Track)

"Shadow Of The Moon" video:

"The Alchemist" video:

"Embers":