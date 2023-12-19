JORDSJUK Feat. Former DJEVEL, KOLDBRANN Members Sign To Indie Recordings

Indie Recordings has announced the signing of black metal act Jordsjuk. The trio consists of the seasoned veterans from esteemed bands such as Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal and Koldbrann.

The lineup features former Djevel and Urgehal bassist / Koldbrann vocalist, guitarist Mannevond, former Urgheal and Koldbrann drummer Renton, and Trollfest guitarist Sagstad.

Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director at Indie Recordings states: "Finally! I`ve been waiting for this sound and feeling for years now. Cold and blackened rock-metal at its finest giving you that thumbs-down feeling we all love."

Fans will have the chance to witness Jordsjuk live at the Orgivm Satanicvm Festival in Oslo in 2024, together with bands like Marduk and 1349.

Jordsjuks first single "Siste Skanse" will release on January 5, 2024.