JOURNEY Announce North American Freedom Tour 2024 With Special Guests TOTO

Journey has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour, with very special guest, Toto.

Presented by AEG Presents, the trek begins Friday, February 9 in Biloxi, MS, and concludes on April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Citi cardholders will have access to advance tickets for the US dates from Tuesday, September 26 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, September 28 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding shows in Canada and Sioux City). Detailed information about pre-sales can be found here.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 29 at 10 AM, local time

Journey guitarist Neal Schon says about the tour: “We are looking forward to going on tour again with our very good friends Toto! Join us for a special evening full of fun and great memories. See you soon, friends.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds: “It’s an honor to take our timeless songs on tour with another band whose songs are also timeless: Steve Lukather and Toto. It will truly be an unforgettable musical evening.”

Toto's Steve Lukather says: “We are very happy to have been asked to accompany our dear friends’ journey on tour again. The last tours together through North America were so much fun. Great success and so much fun. It really is a big happy family and it’s a great evening of music. I can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”

Dates:

February

9 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

12 - Sunrise, - Amerant Bank Arena

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

18 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

21 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion

22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

24 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

28 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center *

29 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

March

2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

13 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

21 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

22 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

April

15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

16 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Memorial Coliseum

20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

26 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

29 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

* Sioux City on sale Thursday, October 5