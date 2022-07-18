JOURNEY's New Studio Album, Freedom, Debuts At #1 On Current Rock Chart

Journey recently released their new studio album, Freedom, via BMG, and it has been met with a glowing response from their fans and the media.

Released on July 8, the fifteen-track opus has debuted at #1 on the Current Rock Chart. Other chart positions include:

- #2 Current Digital Album

- #2 Digital Albums

- #3 Current Album sales

- #3 Album Sales

- #3 Internet Albums

- #88 Billboard 200

Stream/dowload here. The vinyl version of Freedom will be released August 26. Pre-order here.

The members of Journey celebrated the album’s release this weekend by kicking off a residency featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. The residency continues this Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.

As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom is the band’s first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to legendary founder, guitarist, writer and producer Neal Schon - along with longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album — bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album, Raised On Radio.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"United We Stand" visualizer:

"Don’t Give Up On Us" visualizer:

"You Got The Best Of Me" video:

"Let It Rain" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video:

(Photo - Erik Kabik)