JOURNEY's New Studio Album, Freedom, Out Now; Las Vegas Residency Launches This Week

Journey have released their new studio album, Freedom, via BMG. Stream/dowload here.

On the heels of their stellar Fourth of July performance on CNN’s The Fourth In America special last week, emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio lineup, the release of Journey's epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs brings back the grand scale of the group’s greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

As the band’s legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011’s Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey’s 1986 album Raised On Radio.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"United We Stand" visualizer:

"Don’t Give Up On Us" visualizer:

"You Got The Best Of Me" video:

"Let It Rain" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video:

* Freedom will be released by Frontiers Records in Europe and Japan. BMG will release the album for the rest of the world.

To help commemorate the new release, Journey and AEG announced four exclusive Las Vegas show dates featuring special symphony orchestra performances at the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre. The residency kicks off July 15. Tickets for the special engagement are on sale now. For more info click here.

(Photo - Erik Kabik)