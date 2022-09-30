JUDAS PRIEST And PANTERA To Headline 2022 Monterrey Metal Fest; MERCYFUL FATE, BEHEMOTH And Others Confirmed

September 30, 2022, 8 minutes ago

news heavy metal judas priest pantera monterrey metal fest

Mexico's original metal festival, Monterrey Metal Fest, have announced the full lineup for the festival's comeback edition, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Lineup:

Judas Priest (Co-Headliner)
Pantera (Co-Headliner)
Mercyful Fate
Behemoth
Stryper
Avatar Kali-Yuga (Local Opener)

Tickets can be purchased here.



