JUDAS PRIEST And PANTERA To Headline 2022 Monterrey Metal Fest; MERCYFUL FATE, BEHEMOTH And Others Confirmed
September 30, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Mexico's original metal festival, Monterrey Metal Fest, have announced the full lineup for the festival's comeback edition, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Lineup:
Judas Priest (Co-Headliner)
Pantera (Co-Headliner)
Mercyful Fate
Behemoth
Stryper
Avatar Kali-Yuga (Local Opener)
Tickets can be purchased here.