JUDAS PRIEST And PANTERA To Headline 2022 Monterrey Metal Fest; MERCYFUL FATE, BEHEMOTH And Others Confirmed

Mexico's original metal festival, Monterrey Metal Fest, have announced the full lineup for the festival's comeback edition, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Lineup:

Judas Priest (Co-Headliner)

Pantera (Co-Headliner)

Mercyful Fate

Behemoth

Stryper

Avatar Kali-Yuga (Local Opener)

Tickets can be purchased here.