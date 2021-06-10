JUDAS PRIEST Are "Chomping At The Heavy Metal Bit To Get Back On The Road," Says ROB HALFORD; Video

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, is the latest icon to sit with Matt Pinfield for the current instalment of the New & Approved music series.

With a career spanning the past 50 years, Halford has without a doubt experienced the extreme highs of success and darker times throughout his life, which is documented in the latest book release with Confess. Halford's autobiography explores numerous anecdotes on his life and career, including a time where he may have offended Marie Osmond with a whip.

Rob speaks with Matt about his book and reflects on the importance of his decision to publicly come out and what it meant for his career and personal life. Halford also details losing his partner due to self-harm, and how that moment tested his journey with sobriety.

The outspoken and uninhibited artist also goes on to share his musical influences and heroes, which include Tina Turner, Elvis, Little Richard, and many more and Rob also shares what is next for his band post-pandemic.

On Judas Priest's upcoming return to touring, Halford says: "Like all the bands around the world, we are just chomping at the heavy metal bit to get back on the road again. If you go to the Priest websites, you'll see all the dates that we've been rescheduling, like we all have. And I'll be heading back to the UK soon to start jamming and rehearsing. We've gotta put a setlist together, which is getting more difficult by the years, you know. Choose a song from how many albums and hundreds of songs. But we'll do it. And it's gonna be great, man. It's gonna be great to be back on the road. I miss that feeling. I miss that feeling of being in a different hotel every night and being in a different city every night and seeing all our beautiful fans around the world, particularly in America where we've had such great times together. So it's all systems go, man."

Judas Priest will finally get the opportunity to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with the launch of a North American tour this fall. The 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour will also feature Sabaton as openers and is being fuelled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, Firepower, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour - which will run throughout September (kicking off on September 8 in Reading, PA) and November (concluding on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario), will feature a variety of special effects, which will undoubtedly enhance the might of Priest’s metal.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, local time, here. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are available now.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!” - Rob Halford

“Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!” - Glenn Tipton

“After the horrific year of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!” - Ian Hill

Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). The original nucleus of musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. Throughout the 70's Priest were responsible for helping trail blaze metal with such classic offerings as Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976) Sin After Sin (1977) and Hell Bent For Leather (1978) as well as one of the genre’s top live recordings Unleashed In The East (1979) among others.

It was during the 80's that Priest conquered the world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as British Steel’(1980) and Screaming For Vengeance (1982), as well as being one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, plus performing at some of the decades biggest concerts (1980’s Monsters of Rock, 1983’s US Festival, and 1985’s Live Aid) and being the first to exclusively wear leather and studs - a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world. Priest’s success continued throughout the 90's and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, as evidenced by such additional stellar offerings as Painkiller (1990), Angel Of Retribution’(2005) and A Touch Of Evil: Live (2009) the latter of which saw Priest win a Grammy Award for a killer rendition of the classic "Dissident Aggressor".

In 2011 new guitarist Richie Faulkner came in to replace the previous guitarist who had left in 2010 - the move seemed to have reinvigorated the band, as evidenced by a show-stealing performance on the American Idol TV program that also served as Faulkner's debut performance with the band (also in 2011 was the release of a new compilation The Chosen Few which included Priest classics selected by some of metal's biggest names) and the Epitaph concert DVD in 2013.

Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014 Redeemer Of Souls which was supported by another strong tour. In 2017 (and again in 2019) Judas Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and got ready to unleash their latest studio album Firepower (produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom) which received global success and critical acclaim. In 2020, a fully official and authorized photographic book, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, was issued.

Few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest. Having been forced off the road for over a year, Priest will soon make a most-welcomed return to metalheads coast to coast, with the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

11 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds^#

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

17 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre^

19 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre*

20 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre*

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre^

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory*

25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival^#

29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom^

30 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center*

October

2 - Everett, WA - Angel Of The Winds Arena*

3 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater^

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater^

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

12 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum^

13 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center Cedar Park^

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Oklahoma City OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre^

19 - Independence,, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena*

21 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

24 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum*

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*

28 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater^

31 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell*

November

2 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre*

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*

5 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre*

* - new show

^ - not a Live Nation event

# - festival date

+ - Sabaton not support on this date; support is TBD