JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Reveals The 10 Albums That Changed His Life

Judas Priest / Elegant Weapons guitarist Richie Faulkner recently spoke with Goldmine and revealed the 10 albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.

Jimi Hendrix - Electric Ladyland

Faulkner: "My first memory of hearing Hendrix. My father showed me songs like 'Voodoo Child' and 'House Burning Down'. It sounded like music from another planet. Hendrix is the one that I always go back to when I feel like I need inspiration."

UFO - On With The Action - Live At The Roundhouse 1976

Faulkner: "I wore out the needle on this one! It was raw, and the energy was fantastic. Michael Schenker's guitar playing was and still is a masterclass in rock guitar, and the band was just on fire. They are one of my favorite bands of all time, and this record, to me, really captures the band on their game."

Metallica - ...And Justice For All

Faulkner: "This was the record that introduced me to Metallica, and it was exactly what I needed as a teenage guitar player. They had aggressive, complex, great songs, and I gave no thought whatsoever to the fact that there was no bass guitar! To me, it sounded exactly the way it needed to."

Following a storming headline show at Power Trip Festival in California on Saturday night, metal icons Judas Priest announced on stage the arrival of a brand-new studio album entitled Invincible Shield, set for release on March 8, 2024, via Epic Records. “Panic Attack,” the first single from the album, will be released this Friday, October 13, 2023.

Power Trip festival took place last weekend and saw the biggest names in metal gather for this sold-out event, where everyone from Metallica to Iron Maiden and AC/DC performed alongside the mighty Priest. Their surprise on-stage announcement was made to 200,000 fans at the festival and sent a shockwave of excitement amongst their loyal followers across the globe.

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11th and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21st.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums.

With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over.

With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

