JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Talks New Gibson Flying V Signature Models (Video)

After the discontinuation of Epiphone's Richie Faulkner Flying V signature model, Gibson looks to be reviving the design according to a report by Guitar World.

Says Guitar World: "While little has been revealed as of yet regarding specs, a new Instagram post by Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian allows us to make some assumptions on the Judas Priest guitarist's new axe. By the looks of it, the new model retains several of the same features as its Epiphone predecessor, including its dual-humbucker pickup configuration, Floyd Rose-style tremolo and locking nut, single volume knob and symmetrical pickguard."

Faulkner has since addressed the situation, confirming the changes that have been made to his signature axe. Check out the video update below along with Cesar Gueikian's original Instagram post.