JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, guitarist Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest, Lauren Harris). Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Friday, February 11th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

In 2011, Richie Faulkner replaced K.K. Downing in Judas Priest. He's since appeared on two studio albums: Redeemer Of Souls (2014) and Firepower (2018).

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour, with special guest Queensrÿche, is scheduled to launch on March 4 in Peoria, IL, and wrap up on April 13 in Hamilton, ON.

A complete list of shows can be found below. Get your tickets here.

Tour dates:

March

4 - Peoria Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA

10 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

12 - Fox Theater - Oakland - Oakland, CA

13 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

15 - The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

18 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

20 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

21 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum - Charleston, WV

29 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

30 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

April

2 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT

4 - Paul E. Tsongas Arena - Lowell, MA

7 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, QC

11 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

13 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, ON