JUDAS PRIEST Launch European Tour With Stripped Back Show In Berlin; "No Leather, No Studs. No Screens, No Motorbike. No Massive Light Show Or Inflatable Birmingham Bull," Says RICHIE FAULKNER (Photos, Video)

Judas Priest launched their European tour last night (May 31) at Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin, Germany. Following the show, guitarist Richie Faulkner took to social media to share a photo from the concert, as well as the following message:

"Last night in #berlin was glorious and something I’ve never done with the band before. No leather, no studs. No screens, no motorbike. No massive light show or inflatable Birmingham bull. Exposed speakers, just jeans, t-shirts, a small club and it was all purely about the music. All of us together and the raw power of the music. It was truly a great experience and one I’d love to do again sometime. It’s great when you strip it all back to what it’s all about, the music and the people of our great heavy metal community. Thank you all for making it such a special night. Onwards we roll to #gdansk #poland for the @festivalmystic RHRF DOTF #judaspriest Gibson Custom EMG Pickups Wizard Amplification Inc. Jim Dunlop Guitar Products Ernie Ball Celestion Speakers photo by @futureseasons."

Judas Priest performed the following setlist:

"One Shot At Glory"

"Lightning Strike"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Freewheel Burning"

"Turbo Lover"

"Hell Patrol"

"The Sentinel"

"A Touch Of Evil"

"Rocka Rolla"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Desert Plains"

"Blood Red Skies"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)"

"Diamonds & Rust"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion/Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Breaking the Law"

