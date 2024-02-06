JUNIOR CARELLI Releases Reinterpretation Of ANGRA Classic "Carry On" Featuring Guitarist ROD RODRIGUES; Video

Junior Carelli, renowned keyboardist, pianist, vocalist, and producer, surprises fans with a reinterpretation of "Carry On", Angra's classic, an orchestrated version that showcases the complexity of the music. He currently resides in Canada, where he seeks to further internationalize his career and ventures.

"Rod Rodrigues is a superb Brazilian guitarist whom I met here in Canada and is an excellent musician. He uses a technique called Hybrid Picking, which was spectacular in this version. Working with him on a classic like this shows how timeless this track is. I also had the opportunity to reharmonize this classic, and it's an honor to have the chance to transform this anthem," said Junior Carelli.

Watch "Carry On" below:

With a remarkable history as a member of iconic bands like Noturnall, Shaman, and Angra, Carelli stands out not only for his virtuosity on the keyboard but also for his versatility as a producer and director at Foggy Filmes. Currently, he collaborates with his partner Fernando Quesada in the duo ANIE and also maintains a solo career.go

One of the current highlights of his career is the Rock Piano Orchestra project, a magnificent interpretation of rock and metal classics enriched by the elegance of the piano and the grandeur of the orchestra. The project stands out for its unique approach, transforming both classic songs and original compositions into engaging arrangements of orchestrated rock.

Throughout his career, Carelli has shared the stage with legends such as Randy Rhoads Remembered, Mike Orlando, Rudy Sarzo, Bryan Tichy, Michael Kiske, and James Labrie, consolidating his position as a prominent keyboardist in Brazil and worldwide. He has also been recognized as an ambassador of Brazilian music in Oklahoma.

With productions that have accumulated over 300 million views and significant digital engagement, Junior Carelli continues to redefine the boundaries of music, connecting genres and cultures through his performances and audiovisual productions. His significant presence in the international music scene solidifies his role as one of the most influential and innovative artists of his generation.