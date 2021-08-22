K.K. DOWNING On Choosing The Band Name KK's PRIEST - "I Can't Just Let The Legacy And My Heritage Just Be Flushed Down The Pan"

On August 20th, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing guested on the The Rock 'N Talk Show and discussed his tcomeback and the rise of his new band, KK's Priest. Check out the interview below.

Downing on choosing the name KK's Priest:

"I'm so proud to have been not just a witness to, but to be a part of that evolution (of Judas Priest). And so, when this happened after all of those decades (leaving Judas Priest and not being welcomed back), it's impossible just to have a cut-off point and start again and call the band The Flying Tornadoes or something obscure. It just doesn't work. I can't just let the legacy and my heritage and all of those decades just be flushed down the pan. I don't wanna throw it all away. I want to rejoice in it and bring some of all of that magic and that nostalgia into the present and into the future with us, and so I just couldn't really let it go. The guys that are playing in Judas Priest now, I haven't even met them, and if they can be a Priest, well, I can certainly be a Priest as well."

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, have released the single “Brothers Of The Road” off their forthcoming Sermons Of The Sinner album. Listen below. The album comes out via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1st.

The band has also announced a limited collector’s piece, a scroll that chronicles the lyrical content of Sermons Of The Sinner. The scroll features lyrics of all 10 tracks on the forthcoming album; spanning 14X50”on parchment paper rolled on metal pole ends. Also included is a certificate of authenticity signed by K.K. Downing. It can be found here.

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store here. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: