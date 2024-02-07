KALAMITY KILLS Releases “The Chemistry Of Meant To Be” Feat. KORN’s RAY LUZIER

Hard rock outfit Kalamity Kills has dropped their potent new radio single, "The Chemistry Of Meant To Be" - a love song that transcends cliché and pulsates with raw emotion. The track features the powerhouse drumming of Korn's Ray Luzier, adding an undeniable depth and intensity to the mix.

Produced in Nashville by multi-instrumentalist Jamey Perrenot, “The Chemistry Of Meant To Be" throws out the tired tropes of saccharine serenades and instead embraces the complexities of real love. Soaring vocals, Perrenot’s exceptional guitars, and Luzier's thunderous beats create a soundscape that's both intimate and anthemic. It's a song that celebrates connection, vulnerability, and the electric spark that ignites between two souls.

"I wanted to write a hard rock love song for modern times that felt genuine, something that people could really connect with," says Kalamity Kills frontman Jamie Rowe. "It's not about cheesy lyrics or unrealistic expectations. It's about the raw energy, the unexplainable pull that draws two people together.”

The collaboration with Ray Luzier adds a new dimension to Kalamity Kills' sound. Luzier's unmistakable drumming style injects a dose of Korn's signature aggression, perfectly complementing the song's passionate core. "Having Ray on drums was an absolute dream come true," Rowe enthuses. "His energy and talent are undeniable, and he brought a whole new level of power to the song. I really don’t think another drummer would have brought this track to life in such a big way. We had such a blast with him and his engineer, Scott Bush. The studio hangs were always great.”

"The Chemistry Of Meant To Be" is more than just a love song; it's a statement. It's a testament to the power of genuine connection in a world that often feels cynical and disconnected. With its infectious melody, powerful vocals, and undeniable groove, this single is sure to resonate with anyone who's ever experienced the magic of true love. Rowe adds, “We were fortunate to have the band introduced at radio last October by SiriusXM’s Octane station. They added our cover of “I Still Believe”, a song that most people know from The Lost Boys film. Since then, many other stations have gotten on board with Kills. I’ve always felt that radio will be a key part of our success! I’m stoked to be able to release this song to them in 2024!”

"The Chemistry Of Meant To Be" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Kalamity Kills released their self-titled debut album on September 15, 2023. Funded by fans via Kickstarter and produced and engineered by multi-instrumentalist Jamey Perrenot in East Nashville, TN, the album features guest appearances from Ray Luzier (Korn), Kiarely Castillo (Conquer Divide), Ace Von Johnson (L.A. Guns), Greg Upchurch (3 Doors Down), Luke Easter (Tourniquet), Julia Lauren Bullock (The Foxies/The Dead Deads), as well as Jamie Rowe’s former Guardian bandmate, Tony Palacios.