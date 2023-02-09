KAMELOT On Tour In South America; Fan-Filmed Video From Santiago Show Streaming

On February 4th, Kamelot kicked off their co-headlining South Anerican tour with Turilli/Lione Rhapsody in Santiago, Chile at Teatro Caupolicán. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Melissa Bonny)

"Rule the World"

"Insomnia"

"When the Lights Are Down"

"Veil of Elysium"

"Here's to the Fall"

"Karma"

"Center of the Universe"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Melissa Bonny)

"Forever"

Encore:

"March of Mephisto" (with Melissa Bonny)

"One More Flag In The Ground"

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Melissa Bonny)