KAOSIS Releases New Single Feat. Original SLIPKNOT, MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalists

Kaosis has pulled in Anders Colsefni and Jeffrey Nothing, the original singers from Slipknot and Mushroomhead, on the lacerating new single, "Breaking The Fallen".

“Breaking The Fallen” is a progressive nu-metal track that features Anders delivering gut-wrenching gutturals and an empowering spoken word bridge section while Nothing delivers a soaring call-and-response chorus with his trademark melodic aggression. The two fierce voices complement and contrast; together creating a deeply visceral and unnerving experience.

The seed of this particular musical collaboration was originally conceived back in 2014 for the Mushroomhead release, The Righteous And The Butterfly. However, due to scheduling issues, the feature never happened.

"Jeff and I looked at doing this years ago, but it was Xen and the kaosis mob that made it all possible. Jeff is a great vocalist and it was awesome to finally work with him". - Anders Colsefni

The video for the song draws its inspiration from 1980s cyberpunk classics and was shot entirely on greenscreen during the covid pandemic. Xen, the band's singer and director is a huge Robocop fan and he brought this passion for the film to the video.

When asked what the song is about Xen said:

"‘Breaking The Fallen’ is about perseverance through trauma to become a stronger and more resilient human.”

“Breaking The Fallen” also features turntables by DJ Storm who is most recognized for his work with Eminem, Public Enemy and Ice T. Storms adds an aggressive layer of golden-era scratching to the soundscape.

“Breaking The Fallen” is a feature single from the forthcoming sophomore record, We Are The Future. The new Kaosis record features Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge, HED PE) on drums and Peredur Ap Gywnedd (Pendulum) playing guitars.

The single is available on all platforms courtesy of Blood Blast Distribution and Rail Recods.

Kaosis and Anders Colefsni are on tour with Waylon Reavis through October as part of the Australasian Numetal Mayhem Tour.

Dates:

October

11 – Sydney – Crowbar

12 – Adelaide – Enigma

13 – Melbourne – Bendigo Hotel

14 – Brisbane – Mansfield Tavern

15 – Goldcoast – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

16 – Toowoomba – Irish Club Hotel

18 – Auckland – Neck Of The Woods

19 – Taranki – 8 Ball Pool And Darts

20 – Wellington – Valhalla

21 – Christchurch – The Embankment

22 – Queenstown – Yonder

23 – Dunedin – Dive