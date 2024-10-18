KELLY OSBOURNE Lists "Rare" Los Feliz Home For $4.35 Million; Photos

Realtor.com is reporting that kelly Osbourne, the TV host and reality star, is letting go of her midcentury modern Los Feliz jewel box, putting the picturesque property on the market for $4.35 million - just weeks after her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, sold one of their California properties.

Ozzy, 75, and Sharon, 72, finally managed to offload their L.A. condo for $4.35 million in early October, having listed it for sale no less than three times over a yearlong period. Their decision to sell the property came after they revealed their plans to quit the US for good and relocate back to their home in the UK.

It’s unclear whether their 39-year-old daughter is planning a similar move across the Atlantic, or whether she has simply tired of her Los Angeles home, which she purchased from actress Rooney Mara in 2018.

She has followed in her parents’ footsteps in her choice of a listing agent, however, choosing to work with Carolwood Estates, the same company that sold her parents’ condo. Jonah Wilson, Rudy Serrato and Joshua T. Greer are all working on the listing.

The reality TV personality picked up the three-bedroom abode for $3,575,000. If she gets her full asking price, she could net a profit of close to $1 million.

Read the full report, and see photos of the home, at Realtor.com.