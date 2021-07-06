KENNEDY BOULEVARD Supergroup Feat. Members Of KING KOBRA, GRAHAM BONNET, XYZ, ZHAN Cover JEFFERSON STARSHIP's "Jane"; Video

They started as "Perfect Strangers", and declared themselves "Bad Company". After the buzz from their quarantine videos of Deep Purple and Bad Company, these Jersey rockers, wrap up their video trilogy with a cover of “Jane” by Jefferson Starship.

For this outing, keyboardist and band mainstay Eric Ragno recruited Jersey City drummer Danny Lavecchia and Bayonne singer Danny Rettig from the 80’s band Zhan, who ruled the east coast circuit opening for national acts like Ace Frehley, Slaughter, Warrant, Lita Ford, Great White, Tyketto & Trixter.

Rounding out this track are some friends from Northern California. On bass is Andy Hewett, who toured the US with Eric in the Gary Moon Band (Night Ranger, Three Dog Night) and Evolution Eden. The production and monster guitars come courtesy of J.K. Northup (King Kobra, XYZ, Paul Shortino), who Eric has worked with in projects with Fiction Syxx and Ted Poley.

“We used the lockdown as an opportunity to work with some old friends”, Eric says. “As we return to our lives, we wanted to close out this phase of our lives with something special. We filmed the bulk of this video at First Street Park - which is literally where Kennedy Boulevard ends.”

Kennedy Boulevard is the main road that connects all of the neighborhoods in their hometown of Jersey City, NJ. Additional footage at Liberty State Park, the Hollywood Sign, Donner Pass and Auburn Ravine State Park.

These guys left their hometown to explore musical adventures, achieving varying degrees of success. In this COVID lockdown, the time had come to do something with their old friends, and some new ones. Welcome to Kennedy Boulevard.

Vocals: Danny Rettig (Zhan, Sequoia)

Keyboards: Eric Ragno (The Babys, Joe Lynn Turner, London, Graham Bonnet)

Guitars: J.K. Northrup (King Kobra, XYZ, Paul Shortino)

Bass: Andy Hewett (Gary Moon, Evolution Eden)

Drums: Danny Lavecchia (Zhan, She Said No, Sequoia)