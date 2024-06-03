KERRY KING Celebrates His 60th Birthday Kicking Off European Leg Of From Hell I Rise Tour In Netherlands; Fan-Filmed Video

On June 3rd, Kerry King turned 60 years old. The Slayer guitarist chose to celebrate this milestone by embarking upon the European leg of his From Hell I Rise solo tour at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Kerry King's setlist on Monday night was comprised of 19 songs, including seven Slayer tracks:

"Where I Reign"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Toxic"

"Repentless" (Slayer song)

"Two Fists"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Chemical Warfare" (Slayer song)

"Idle Hands"

"Rage"

"Hate Worldwide" (Slayer song)

"Residue"

"Disciple" (Slayer song)

"Crucifixation"

"Shrapnel"

"Raining Blood" (Slayer song)

"Black Magic" (Slayer song)

"Payback" (Slayer song)

"From Hell I Rise"

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.