KERRY KING - New From Hell I Rise Interview Examines The Creation Of "Residue"; Video

August 27, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal kerry king slayer

Slayer guitar hero, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. King also launched a video interview series in support of From Hell I Rise.

The new episode examines the creation of the song "Residue". Watch below:

Stream / purchase From Hell I Rise here.

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"
"Where I Reign"
"Residue"
"Idle Hands"
"Trophies Of The Tyrant"
"Crucifixation"
"Tension"
"Everything I Hate About You"
"Toxic"
"Two Fists"
"Rage"
"Shrapnel"
"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

Find Kerry King's live itinerary here.


