KEVIN DUBROW - Late QUIET RIOT Vocalist Honoured With Shrunken Head At The Golden Tiki In Las Vegas; Photos

April 29, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock kevin dubrow quiet riot

Glenn Hughes (The Dead Daisies), Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS), Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), and Eddie Trunk (SiriusXM) were on hand in Las Vegas on Wednesday (April 27), as late Quiet Riot vocalist, Kevin DuBrow, was inducted posthumously into the Golden Tiki's Shrunken Head Collection.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed below:







