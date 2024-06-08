KIKO LOUREIRO - Video From Helsinki Guitar Experience Camp Available

On June 1st and 2nd, former Megadeth / ex-Angra guitarist Kioo Loureiro held his first ever European guitar camp, Kiko Loureiro Guitar Experience, at Katajanokka Hotel in the heart of Helsinki, Finland.

Loureiro issued the following statement following the camp on June 4th:

"This past weekend was a blast at the first Kiko Loureiro Guitar Experience in Helsinki! We had over 20 hours of intense guitar playing and discussed everything guitar: technique, practice routines, improvisation, composition, creativity, theory, and more. The highlights for me were the jam sessions with everyone on both days and accepting the challenge to create a song on the spot.

This guitar community we are building with the KLGA is amazing, and it was great to meet so many talented guitar players face-to-face. We had participants from over 13 countries, including the USA, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Switzerland, France, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Bulgaria, and more, ranging in age from 11 to over 50. Everyone was eager to learn, engage, help, support, and dedicate their lives to music and the guitar.

Thank you so much to everyone who came and to all the staff. A special thanks to @olaenglund and @adairdaufembach for sharing their amazing talent with us. We look forward to having even more next year! #klgxp2024."

Check out video footage from the weekend below.