KING DIAMOND, CANNIBAL CORPSE, FATES WARNING, And More - Vinyl Me, Please Announces Limited Edition Box Set, VMP Anthology: The Story Of Metal Blade

Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) has announced VMP Anthology: The Story Of Metal Blade - a limited-edition, exclusive, immersive box set that charts the ferocious journey of Metal Blade Records' deep catalog of the most cutting, powerful metal albums of all time. This commemorative Anthology charts the evolution of metal and Metal Blade Records through the decades across eight albums, a podcast series featuring the label's artists and founder, deluxe liner notes, and a photo booklet.

"In the 80's, when Brian Slagel released Metal Massacre - the inaugural Metal Blade compilation that featured a little local band called Metallica - he altered the course of music history as we know it. So, there was a resounding 'hell yes' from the VMP team to partner with Metal Blade to release our first-ever heavy music Anthology," said Courtney Catagnus, Sr Director, Business Development & Partnerships, VMP. "In true Anthology form, we brought in the connoisseurs of the genre to guide us through the history of the label, as told through these eight key albums from Metal Blade, with guidance from legendary magazine, Revolver. We're so proud to bring you this next chapter in our Anthology series and can't wait to dive in together to unpack the rich history and influence of Metal Blade."

VMP Anthology: The Story Of Metal Blade is an 8-album, 9-disc set on 180g 2-colored splatter vinyl spanning Metal Blade Records' scrappy '80s to the chart-topping '10s. It is limited to 1,000 pressings. The accompanying podcast series features five episodes with the label's artists and founder Brian Slagel to guide listeners on a four week journey through these hard-hitting albums. Fans will also get a bonus Metal Blade Records axe patch merch item. See below for the list of included albums; purchase your copy here.

Album list:

1. Omen - Warning of Danger (1985)

2. Fates Warning - The Spectre Within (1985)

3. Gwar - America Must Be Destroyed (1991)

4. Cannibal Corpse - Butchered At Birth (1991)

5. King Diamond - Voodoo (1998)

6. The Black Dahlia Murder - Miasma (2005)

7. Amon Amarth - Twilight of the Thunder God (2008)

8. Armored Saint - La Raza (2010)

VMP Anthology is a reinvented, immersive box set experience for music fans willing to journey beyond the liner notes. Each Anthology features expert storytelling, exclusive inserts, and a collectors-edition vinyl box set. The Story Of Metal Blade is the ninth VMP Anthology release. Prior to The Story Of Metal Blade, VMP released Anthologies honoring The Grateful Dead, Blue Note Records, the Women of Motown, Ghostly International, Stax Records, Zamrock, Tribe Records, and Herbie Hancock.