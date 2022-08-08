KING DIAMOND Meets Up With "A True Hero Of Mine" At Wacken Open Air

Danish metal legends, Mercyful Fate, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival over the weekend, as did Judas Priest. The frontmen of both bands met up at the festival, and King Diamond took to social media to share the moment.

Says King: "Had the extreme pleasure of meeting again a true hero of mine, the legendary God of metal Rob Halford, at Wacken Open Air. As always, Stay Heavy, til we meet again." 🖤🤘🏻🖤



Upcoming Mercyful Fate tour dates are listed below.

August

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV