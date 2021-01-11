KING DIAMOND Posts Rare Photo With 4-Year Old Son, Byron

King Diamond has posted a photo of himself and his 4-year old son, Byron. King captioned the photo, "A nice stroll with the young prince. Stay Heavy." Byron's mother and King's wife, Livia Zita, is a Hungarian-born singer who has made appearances as a backup vocalist on the albums The Puppet Master and Give Me Your Soul... Please, as well as during live performances.



Super7 is a San Francisco-based designer toy and apparel company, with retail stores in San Francisco and San Diego. They have checked in with the following announcement: "To commemorate Mercyful Fate's first mini tour of Europe in 1982! The King Diamond First Tour 3.75" ReAction Figure with the stage makeup and handmade gold cape he wore onstage. Next Wednesday (1/13) at Super7.com!"

Go to this location to pre-order.