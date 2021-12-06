KINGS AND LIARS Release "Hang On For Dear Life" Video, Announce Tour Dates

Kings And Liars - featuring brothers Charlie and Nick Bellmore (The Dee Snider Band, Jasta) and Christopher Taylor Beaudette (Jasta, Entiero) have released the video for "Hang On For Dear Life". The new song from the Connecticut-based hard rock juggernaut marks the second single from their upcoming album, Transition Animals.

Guitarist/vocalist Charlie Bellmore comments on the track, "This song feels like a mission statement for the entire band - riffs, big choruses with harmonies, trading vocals, solos that lean way into the blues and the signature Bellmore Brothers songwriting you've been hearing in a lot of different places the last 15 years. Crank it and sing along!"

Salt Of The Earth Records will release Transition Animals on January 28, 2022. Pre-orders can be placed now via the following links: CD and Vinyl.

Compared to previous releases, Transition Animals sees a more streamlined band returning to the spotlight as a three-piece, hell-bent on delivering some heavy as all hell, well-crafted, catchy songs.

Kings And Liars will hit the road early next year in support of Transition Animals. They will be joined by '70s-style Hendrixian Motör Funk band Lord Bishop. Dates are as follows:

January

28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pipers

29 - Orlando, FL - Shovelhead

30 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

February

1 - Murfreesboro, NC - Zakk's Coffeehouse

2 - Chesapeake, VA - Riff House

3 - Baltimore, MD - Zen West

4 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

5 - Hamden, CT - The Cellar on Treadwell (CD Release Party)

"THIS is the talent pool from where my inspiration comes! The Bellmore Brothers are individually and collectively brilliant! Nicky’s amazing drumming, producing, engineering, mixing, and mastering are unparalleled. Charlie’s incredible guitar playing, songwriting, and singing are the backbone of my musical career today. So, listen and be amazed at musicians and a band who you should have heard long ago! Kings And Liars is here!" - Dee Snider of Twisted Sister

"All I can say is WOW... I Love the new Kings And Liars! I've had the pleasure of sharing the stage many times with Charlie, Nick, and Chris! All three are top-notch musicians and great guys! Charlie is an awesome songwriter... do yourselves a favor and check this out!" - Kirk Windstein from Crowbar and Kingdom Of Sorrow

(Photo by Jason V. Manello)