KIP WINGER Shares Conversation With STEVE VAI (Part 2) - "I Think You're A Pretty Good Guitar Player..." (Video)

Winger frontman Kip Winger has shared Part 2 of his new interview with guitar legend Steve Vai. Check it out below.

Vai on his relationship with Dutch orchestral collaborator, Co de Kloet:

"He had everything to do with Sound Theories, except the music... and he even had suggestions on that. He would come to me and say, 'Y'know, Steve, I think that you're a pretty good guitar player, but I think there's a composer in you that the world doesn't know, and I'm going to get that out of you.' He solicited the Dutch government to pay for Sound Theories; he organized that whole thing. There would be none of that if it wasn't for him."

Sound Theories Vol 1 & 2 is a double-live CD capturing Vai's electrifying collaboration with the Netherlands Metropole Orchestra. The two-disc set spotlights rare material culled from five European performances, a studio session and a soundcheck rehearsal recording, all of which took place between mid-2004 and 2005.

Volume 1 features Vai playing guitar with the Orchestra, which has earned worldwide acclaim backing artists ranging from Tony Bennett and Natalie Cole to Nancy Wilson and the Yellowjackets. Together they bring new life to both existing and never-before-heard Steve Vai songs, including, 'For The Love Of God', 'Liberty', 'The Murder' and 'Attitude Song', among others.

Volume 2 features the Orchestra performing compositions penned by Vai, including 'Shadows And Sparks' and 'Bledsoe Bluvd'.

Says Vai, “I wanted to be a composer ever since I was a young boy. Though the guitar fell into my lap and my fingers were glued to the instrument, I studied composition and musical notation long before I even started playing the guitar. Through high school, college and beyond, I kept up my studies but the prospect of getting your music performed by an orchestra when you’re only considered to be an over-the-top electric rock guitar shredder seemed virtually impossible. To be able to hear your music performed is the greatest gift a composer could hope for. This was a dream project for me.”

Vai is currently on the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.

Dates are as follows:

July

25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August

1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater